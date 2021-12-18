Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.24

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.24 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 56266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $20,195,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

