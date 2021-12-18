Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.26

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 425626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$115.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project that is located in the Fort Ã la Corne area of central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in central Alberta.

