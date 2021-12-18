Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Carbios SAS to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Carbios SAS stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Carbios SAS has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

