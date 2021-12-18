Insider Buying: Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Buys $56,016.00 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.00 per share, with a total value of $56,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,260 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.95 per share, with a total value of $363,747.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari bought 26,706 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $3,898,541.88.

BH stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average of $163.85. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biglari by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biglari by 29.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Biglari during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Biglari during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

