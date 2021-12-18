Insider Buying: Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Buys $56,016.00 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.00 per share, with a total value of $56,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,260 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.95 per share, with a total value of $363,747.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari bought 26,706 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $3,898,541.88.
BH stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average of $163.85. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.50.
Separately, TheStreet cut Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.
Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.