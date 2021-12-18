Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Update

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. Guild has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($999.00) EPS. Analysts expect that Guild will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

