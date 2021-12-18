Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Integra LifeSciences also posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IART. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IART opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

