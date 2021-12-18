CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get CSL alerts:

Shares of CSL stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. CSL has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.