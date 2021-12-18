Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 2,776 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glen Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,038.12.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40.

On Thursday, November 11th, Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $594,175.24.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 3.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.