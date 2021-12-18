M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,210.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 241.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,359.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,297.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.