M&T Bank Corp Sells 35,772 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,772 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.10% of V.F. worth $25,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

