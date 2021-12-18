M&T Bank Corp Has $23.66 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $23,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Amundi bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after buying an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $267.43 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $272.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

