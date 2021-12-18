M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,727 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

VGSH opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $62.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

