M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Allstate worth $20,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

