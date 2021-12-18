Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $798,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

