4,275 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 5,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:VMI opened at $238.35 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.46.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

