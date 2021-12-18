Stephens Inc. AR Sells 12,300 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after acquiring an additional 818,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 589,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.99 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.