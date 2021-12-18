Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 3,924 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,452.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3,430.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

