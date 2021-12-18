Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.07.

NTR stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. Nutrien has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

