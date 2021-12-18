Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

ES stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

