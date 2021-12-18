Huntington National Bank Has $756,000 Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,395,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after buying an additional 35,961 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

