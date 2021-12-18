WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOH opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $75.59 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,668. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

