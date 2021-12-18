Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OSH. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,819 shares of company stock worth $26,771,032. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.