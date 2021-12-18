Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $260.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.