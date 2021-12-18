Huntington National Bank Acquires 229 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.