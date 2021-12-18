Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,702 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,979 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after acquiring an additional 639,725 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $711,402,000 after purchasing an additional 907,816 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CTSH opened at $84.82 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

