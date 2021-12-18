Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

NYSE OSH opened at $33.97 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $294,037.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,819 shares of company stock worth $26,771,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.