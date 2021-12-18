Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $185.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $186.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.30.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.82. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.