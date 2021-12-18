Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Bank of America

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $186.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.30.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.82.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

