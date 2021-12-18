Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $184.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.74 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.76.

