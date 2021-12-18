Head-To-Head Comparison: Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) versus American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Triple P and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 996.77%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than Triple P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.8% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triple P and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.14 -$27.17 million N/A N/A

Triple P has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Summary

American Virtual Cloud Technologies beats Triple P on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triple P Company Profile

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

