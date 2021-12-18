Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 504,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,860,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $171.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $174.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.28. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

