Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $120.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

