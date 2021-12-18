Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,892.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2,735.23. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.