Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,125 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,188,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,542,000 after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Argus boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

