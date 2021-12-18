Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,910 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

NYSE SAR opened at $29.05 on Friday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $330.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

