iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,386,000 after buying an additional 255,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

