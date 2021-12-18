Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.