Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,128 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.