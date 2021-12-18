Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 41,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 63.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,244,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

