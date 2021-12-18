Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,260 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

