490 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,750,000 after purchasing an additional 260,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 291.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

