Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $244,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.10.

MOH opened at $302.92 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.08 and a 1-year high of $316.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.64.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.