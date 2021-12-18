Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

