Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 300 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $175.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.