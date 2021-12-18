Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

TFX opened at $321.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.81. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

