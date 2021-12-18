WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 724.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 639.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

