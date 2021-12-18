Derrick Sung Sells 3,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Derrick Sung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00.

LUNG stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 2.77. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

