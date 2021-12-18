Derrick Sung Sells 3,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Derrick Sung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00.
LUNG stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 2.77. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.
LUNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.