10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Holdings Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after purchasing an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.11. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.42. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,902 shares of company stock worth $42,165,262 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.