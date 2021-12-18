Bank of America Initiates Coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

KKR stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

