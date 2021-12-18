William Trousdale Sells 3,309 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $82,394.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $86,298.72.

On Monday, September 20th, William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $987,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after purchasing an additional 387,042 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 546,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

